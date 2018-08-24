Samantha Bee Regrets 1 Thing About Calling Ivanka Trump A 'Feckless C**t'

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee has opened up about the backlash she received after using the C-word to describe Ivanka Trump on her TBS show in May.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, the comedian said she had one regret about calling President Donald Trump’s daughter a “feckless cunt” during a segment in which she accused the White House adviser of being complicit with her father’s immigration policies.

That regret was how the clip, during which she dissected the Trump administration’s policy of separating undocumented children from their parents at the border, had now “effectively disappeared” following the uproar.

“I was very regretful that that moment really took away from what I was trying to say with the segment,” Bee said in the piece, published Friday. “And the segment really effectively disappeared, you can’t find it anymore. That’s really a shame, because the subject matter was really important to me.”

At the time, the president responded to the segment by calling for Bee to be fired. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the comment “vile and vicious.”

Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

Bee later apologized for “using an expletive” to describe the first daughter. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” she added. Bee said the wording of the statement was “very specific,” however.

“The apology was not offered to the right. It was not offered as a concession to their demands, at all. It was offered in a very specific manner and I don’t regret putting it out there. I think it was the right thing to do,” she explained.

Bee also had a message for many of those who engaged in the “overblown” criticism of her comment, saying they “should be embarrassed by their own conduct these days.” “I could not give a single fuck what they think of me,” Bee added. “And why should I? You can’t make a comedy show that pleases everyone, nor should you ever try.”