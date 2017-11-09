Samantha Bee Thinks Ivanka Trump Will Be The First Female President

Samantha Bee thinks Ivanka Trump will follow in her father’s footsteps and become president.

On Tuesday night, the “Full Frontal” host was asked if she thought a woman would be elected president during her lifetime. Bee’s unexpected prediction drew audible gasps from the audience at the New York Comedy Festival.

“I feel so sad that you asked me that question because I’m gonna give you my honest answer. It’s gonna ruin everyone’s night,” said Bee, who appeared on stage for her “Full Hour with Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee” show alongside actress Ana Gasteyer.

“I’m not joking,” Bee added. “I’m so sorry that I said that.”

Gasteyer didn’t agree with Bee’s prophecy but did acknowledge that we “may go into an era of dumb shits who are popular” which could see a “Real Housewife” star becoming POTUS.

“I think this is all just about charisma and popularity,” Gasteyer added. “[President Donald Trump’s] the most hateful, horrendous, tremendously terrible leader but something about Americans needs to have people that they recognize from television.”