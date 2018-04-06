Samantha Bee, John Oliver Show Public Support For Onion, Inc. Union

We are proud to welcome the creative staff of Onion Inc. to the Writers Guild of America, East. Amid rapid media and political changes, media professionals continue to stand together to uphold and improve working conditions and freedom of creative expression.

Our work is collaborative and standing together as union members is a logical expression of that collaboration.

As comedy and entertainment writers, we applaud Onion Inc.’s inclusionary vision—with The Onion, ClickHole, The A.V. Club, The Takeout, Onion Labs, and the essential contributions of Onion Inc.’s video and art departments—coming together to build a union. We’re thrilled to stand with our colleagues.