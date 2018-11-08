Samantha Bee isn’t willing to forgive or forget all the “bullshit” things that some GOP candidates did during campaigns for the midterm elections.
“Typically, win or lose, after Election Day people forget about the shenanigans that happened during the campaign and move on,” Bee said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal.” “Well, fuck that,” she added.
Bee said “this midterm season was fucking out of control” and some people “did what should have been some truly career-ending things.” Then a voiceover listed some of the most shocking incidents.
Bee issued this warning:
“So tomorrow, when all these fuckers start their post-election calls for unity, just know that we won’t forget what you did during this election. You will run for something else one day and I will be there to remind you that your president once complained that a hate crime made him have a bad hair day.”
Check out the clip here: