Samantha Bee's Penis PSA Takes Aim At Men Who Are Puzzled About Sexual Harassment

Samantha Bee has some advice for men worried about being accused of sexual harassment.
On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the host issued a spoof public service announcement to explain what at-work behavior was unacceptable. Such as: “Next time you get the urge to masturbate, just ask yourself — ’Am I front of an employee or colleague?′ ― And if the answer is yes, don’t, just don’t.”
With movie producer Harvey Weinstein facing mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault, Bee used another segment to send a direct message to the “creeps of Hollywood.”
“We are coming for you,” she warned.
Check out the PSA above and the segment below:
