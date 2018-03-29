Samantha Bee Wants To 'Make America Give A Damn About Puerto Rico' Again

Samantha Bee dove deep into the issues that Puerto Rico continues to face more than six months after Hurricane Maria in a “Full Frontal” special on Wednesday.

“If this happened in Connecticut, it would be front page news every day,” Bee said at the start of the show, citing how 103,000 people on the U.S. territory are still without power.

In the hourlong special, the comedian and her team dissected the ongoing fallout from the September 2017 natural disaster in the hope it would “make America give a damn about Puerto Rico” again.

At one point, “X-Files” star David Duchovny reprised his Fox Mulder character to investigate conspiracy theories as to why FEMA had failed the Caribbean island in the wake of the devastating storm.

“After the hurricanes, FEMA did their usual mediocre job in Florida and Texas,” said Duchovny. “But in Puerto Rico they did way worse. Why? How? Who’s FEMA really working for?”