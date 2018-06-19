Samantha Bee Reveals The Withheld 'Recording' From Stephen Miller's NYT Interview

Samantha Bee said she figured out why The New York Times chose not to air the audio recording of their interview with White House senior adviser Stephen Miller on Tuesday.

“The answer is SHOCKING,” Bee’s “Full Frontal” Twitter account posted along with a video recording jokingly pretending to be Miller’s June 16 interview with Times reporters Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Michael Shear.

The paper of record sparked controversy Tuesday when it agreed not to air portions of Miller’s interview on the paper’s podcast “The Daily” after the White House said it was “not at all comfortable” with Miller’s voice being used on the show.