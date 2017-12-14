WOMEN
Samantha Bee Dedicates The 'Amazing' Defeat Of Roy Moore To His Accusers

“They endured horrific treatment from everyone, from their neighbors up to the president of the United States."
Samantha Bee says Democrat Doug Jones’ “amazing” victory in Alabama’s  special election for Senate on Tuesday belongs to “one small group of people.” Namely, the women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against his GOP rival, Roy Moore.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” the host said Moore’s accusers “endured horrific treatment from everyone, from their neighbors up to the president of the United States.”

But “their bravery changed the world,” she added. “I hope that they are having a great day because, thanks to them, Roy Moore sure isn’t.”

