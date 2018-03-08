Samantha Bee Urges NRA Members To Join Scientology Instead

While the National Rifle Association continues to resist gun reform in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, mass shooting, Samantha Bee figured it was time for a little outreach.
In a mock PSA on “Full Frontal” Wednesday, the host offered an intriguing proposition for members of the gun group: join Scientology instead!
The comedian promised followers that they could blow away enemies with their brain instead of a rifle, but added a word of warning:
“Is Scientology safe?” she asked. “Of course not! It’s bonkers. But it’s like safer for the rest of us.”
Watch below.
