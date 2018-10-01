Samuel L. Jackson Loves 'Pulp Fiction' Mashup Of Kavanaugh

Samuel L. Jackson gave the thumbs-up to a mashup of his “Pulp Fiction” character questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh but made it clear he doesn’t approve of the man.

“Funny as hell,” Jackson said of the clip, “but there’s nothing funny about his Lying Fratboy Ass!!!”

Jackson referred to words uttered by his chatty hitman Jules Winnfield in the footage, which recently went viral.

Here’s the mashup, in which Jules’ interrogation of a fictional Brett (Frank Whaley) in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino classic is aimed at Kavanaugh during his testimony last week. The judge was answering allegations that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford in high school.

Check out the big brain on Brett pic.twitter.com/3nH4hxENzI — oscarboyson (@ohboyson) September 28, 2018

And here’s Jackson’s response.