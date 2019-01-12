POLITICS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Said It: FBI-Probe Targets Who Slam Agents Are Losers

She was tweeting about Hilary Clinton. SNAP.
By Mary Papenfuss

An embarrassing tweet from Sarah Huckabee Sanders has reemerged just in time for the bombshell revelation that President Donald Trump was the target of an FBI probe.

The New York Times reported Friday that a concerned FBI, fearful that Trump may have been working on behalf of the Kremlin, launched a probe after the president fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump’s response to the Times report was to call FBI leaders “corrupt” and Comey a “sleaze.”

Sanders has an opinion about that. “When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing,” she tweeted in 2016 from her personal account.

She wasn’t referring then to Trump. Sanders, who was a senior aide in the Trump campaign at the time, was slamming presidential rival Hilary Clinton, whose missing emails were being investigated by the FBI. Sanders didn’t offer evidence of Clinton disparaging FBI agents — or calling them names.

Twitter loved it.

 

