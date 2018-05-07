Why Sandra Bullock Doesn't Like The Term 'Adopted Kids'

“You feel it’s very much like witness protection,” the actress told People in 2015. “I learned that a photo of her was being shopped around for sale to every outlet around the world. I had promised and legally agreed to protect her from something like this, and here I was chasing down lawyers — having them begging them to keep her safe.”

But luckily, the adoption process succeeded and Bullock’s happy family made it through.

“My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” she told People. “That’s a family.”

Read the rest of Bullock’s interview with InStyle.