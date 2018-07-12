Sandra Oh Is First Asian Woman Nominated For Emmy For Lead Actress In A Drama

“In that moment, I did not assume the offer was for Eve. I think about that moment a lot,” she said. “Of just going, how deep have I internalized this? [So] many years of being seen [a certain way], it deeply, deeply, deeply affects us. It’s like, how does racism define your work?”

Despite Oh’s success on “Grey’s Anatomy,” a long-running hit series for which she won numerous awards, she did not get many other career opportunities after that, she told Vanity Fair.