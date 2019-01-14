Sandra Oh Hung Out With The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast At The Critics' Choice Awards

Oh previously hit the awards show circuit alongside “SNL”alum Andy Samberg as a co-host of the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. Oh and Samberg delivered a cutesy opening monologue where they intentionally failed at roasting audience members like Spike Lee, Jeff Bridges, Amy Adams and Michael B. Jordan.

That same night, Oh took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama.

“There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father,” she said during her acceptance speech before addressing her parents in Korean.

Oh has long been an advocate for better representation in Hollywood and earlier in the night talked about what hosting meant for her as an Asian woman.

“I wanted to be here and look out onto this audience and witness this moment of change,” said the actress. “It may change next year ... but right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real, because I see you, all these faces of change.”