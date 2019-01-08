Sandra Oh Relaxing In PJs And Diamonds After A Whirlwind Weekend Is Our 2019 Energy

Golden Globes host Sandra Oh celebrated her win by relaxing on Monday with a diamond necklace, one-piece pajamas and a whole lot of room service.

Oh took home the award on Sunday night for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series ― Drama for her role in “Killing Eve.” She also spent the evening co-hosting the event with comedian Andy Samberg.

Thank you to all my Team(s) pic.twitter.com/j7oVs9Nay3 — Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) January 7, 2019

This fancy-casual, diamonds and jumpsuit vibe is going to be our entire 2019 energy.

Oh made history as the first Golden Globes host of color. Her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series ― Drama made her the first Asian to win the category in decades. Yoko Shimada won back in 1981 for her role in “Shogun.