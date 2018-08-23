Lawyers Of Sandy Hook Parents To Ted Cruz: Stop Defending Alex Jones

“When users violate these policies repeatedly, like our policies against hate speech and harassment or our terms prohibiting circumvention of our enforcement measures, we terminate their accounts,” YouTube said in an email at the time.

Cruz ― who pointed out he has also been unfairly attacked by the Infowars host ― came to Jones’ defense.

“Who the hell made Facebook the arbiter of political speech?” Cruz tweeted at the time. “Free speech includes views you disagree with.”