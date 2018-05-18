Reports Of Shooting At Texas High School

Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas.

Santa Fe police told HuffPost that officers were on the scene at Santa Fe High School but would not confirm any other details. No one at the school immediately responded to a request for comment.

School district officials confirmed on their Facebook page that the school is on lockdown, following reports of an “active shooter.”

Officials at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also responding to the shooting reports.

A spokeswoman for the local fire and rescue department declined to comment.

Santa Fe is located between Galveston and Houston.

In February, the same school went on lockdown after reports of shots fired. However, after investigating, the police did not find any evidence, and no one was injured, according to local news reports.