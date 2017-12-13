PARENTING
39 Santa Photos That Did NOT Go As Planned

These kids were not having it.
By Caroline Bologna

It’s a time-honored holiday tradition for children to go to the mall to meet Santa Claus, tell him what they want for Christmas and pose for a festive photo. It’s also a time-honored tradition for said photo opp to descend into chaos. 

Indeed, many parents end up with photos of their kids screaming, crying, running away or just making a random, silly face with Santa. Sometimes, Santa even joins in on the fun.

We asked the HuffPost Parents community to share photos of their children’s less-than-picture-perfect moments with Santa. All we can say is these kids basically nailed it. 

  • 1
    Courtesy of Jennifer E. Moore
  • 2
    Courtesy of Christina Sacco Shea
  • 3
    Courtesy of Aimee Flinn Nechanicky
  • 4
    Courtesy of Emily Soucy Benevage
  • 5
    Courtesy of Robin Christmas
  • 6
    Courtesy of Chikerdee Thompson
  • 7
    Courtesy of Jennifer Shields May
  • 8
    Courtesy of Erin Bennett Banks
  • 9
    Courtesy of Jacqui Lacey Desrosiers
  • 10
    Courtesy of Sara Nadile
  • 11
    Courtesy of Rick Ruiz
  • 12
    Courtesy of Melissa Corcoran
  • 13
    Courtesy of Andrea Jackson
  • 14
    Courtesy of Sheri Emmons White
  • 15
    Courtesy of Jamie Burke
  • 16
    Courtesy of Sara Almaraz
  • 17
    Courtesy of Amanda Grace Powell
  • 18
    Courtesy of Deana Graham
  • 19
    Courtesy of Chelsey Martin
  • 20
    Courtesy of Dominique Kirby
  • 21
    Courtesy of Evelyn Santos
  • 22
    Courtesy of Laura Frederick
  • 23
    Courtesy of Liesl Bauer Judah
  • 24
    Courtesy of Debi Hogan
  • 25
    Courtesy of Bianca Garcia
  • 26
    Courtesy of Lindsay Olsen
  • 27
    Courtesy of Karla Benites Wilder
  • 28
    Courtesy of Kasi Marshall
  • 29
    Courtesy of Katie Hall
  • 30
    Courtesy of Megan OConnor Lister
