11/28/2018 07:41 am ET

Harrowing Red Cross Holiday Ad Shows Santa Searching For Missing Girl In War Zone

The International Committee of the Red Cross spot is titled "The One Gift Santa Can't Deliver."
By Lee Moran

The harrowing reality of war takes center stage in a new holiday ad released by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Santa Claus dodges bullets and scours abandoned buildings searching for a little girl who’s been separated from her family in the powerful spot, titled “The One Gift Santa Can’t Deliver.”

He eventually finds the youngster alone in a room. She reaches out to hold his hand, but he disappears — suggesting the festive gift-givers’ appearance was only in her imagination.

“The only gift some children want this Christmas is their family,” a message reads.

The ad concludes on a more heartwarming note, when Red Cross workers reunite the girl with relatives.

Check out the ad here:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
