The harrowing reality of war takes center stage in a new holiday ad released by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Santa Claus dodges bullets and scours abandoned buildings searching for a little girl who’s been separated from her family in the powerful spot, titled “The One Gift Santa Can’t Deliver.”

He eventually finds the youngster alone in a room. She reaches out to hold his hand, but he disappears — suggesting the festive gift-givers’ appearance was only in her imagination.

“The only gift some children want this Christmas is their family,” a message reads.

The ad concludes on a more heartwarming note, when Red Cross workers reunite the girl with relatives.