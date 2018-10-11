Greece Bans Overweight Tourists From Riding Santorini’s Donkeys

The load carried by Santorini’s famed donkeys is set to get a whole lot lighter after the Greek government banned “overweight” tourists from riding the animals, multiple news outlets reported.

According to the Greek City Times, the country’s Ministry of Rural Development and Food has published a new set of regulations to protect the animals after a series of complaints were made earlier this year about their well-being.

Under the new rules, individuals hoping to ride the donkeys will have to weigh no more than 220 pounds ― or one-fifth of the animal’s body weight.