Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban To Co-Host The Tony Awards

Both Bareilles and Groban grew up as theater kids, and have endeared themselves to theater fans in recent years.

Groban received a Tony nomination last year for “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”; he also released “Stages,” an album of songs from classic Broadway shows, in 2015. Bareilles wrote the score for “Waitress,” which received a Tony nod two years ago, and went on to star in the musical. She also earned rave reviews earlier this month for playing Mary Magdalene in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

I AM SO HAPPY I COULD CRY BUT ITS MIDNIGHT IN JAPAN SO I WILL SLEEP BUT ‼️‼️‼️‼️👫🏆🎭😭🔜 #TonyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/NLss47K63t — josh groban (@joshgroban) April 18, 2018

Groban, who is set to kick off a tour with singer-actress Idina Menzel this fall, said he was “humbled and ecstatic” to be co-hosting the awards show with “brilliant artist and wonderful friend” Bareilles.

“The dedication and inspiration surrounding live theatre gave me my life path as a young kid and the warmth and support of the Broadway community has been the highlight of my career,” he said in a statement.

Bareilles echoed those sentiments.

“I have never felt more embraced and encouraged by a professional community, and I am so grateful for that,” she said.