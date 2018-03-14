'Grey's Anatomy' Short-Timer To Star In 'Cagney & Lacey' Reboot

Sarah Drew went from a surgeon on the outs to a legendary crime solver in a hurry.

The actress, who is exiting the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” after nine seasons as Dr. April Kepner, will resurrect the role of Cagney in a pilot reboot of the popular 1980s buddy-cop series, “Cagney & Lacey,” according to Deadline.

Mitch Haaseth via Getty Images Sarah Drew, pictured with Jesse Williams on "Grey's Anatomy," will play Cagney in a reboot of "Cagney & Lacey."

Michelle Hurd of “Blindspot” will play the “polished” Los Angeles police detective Lacey, a former high school track champion. She will be somewhat of a mentor to Drew’s Cagney, described as a “nimble and easygoing partner and protege,” Variety reported.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Michelle Hurd plays the "polished" LAPD detective Lacey.

The original “Cagney and Lacy” (1981-88) featured Sharon Gless as Cagney after the first season and Tyne Daly as Lacy. The setting was New York City.

The series captured multiple Emmys ― including for best drama and for Daly and Gless in the best actress category.

Drew’s departure from “Grey’s,” along with longtime castmate Jessica Capshaw, came to light last week, when it was reported that producers did not renew their contracts due to the show’s “creative direction.”