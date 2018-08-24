Bad Lip Reading Reveals What Sarah Huckabee Sanders Really Says In Briefings

Sarah Huckabee Sanders admits she “can’t stand the faces” of reporters in this spoof briefing from Bad Lip Reading.

The satirical YouTube channel poked fun at the White House press secretary’s often-critical response to journalists’ questions about President Donald Trump’s administration by dubbing over a press conference. It began with Sanders saying she needed “a drink.”

“OK idiots, are you ready?” Sanders continued before batting away queries about tickled feet, bugs and whistles in her combative style.