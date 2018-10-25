Twitter Explodes After 'Gaslighter' Sarah Sanders Accuses CNN Of Dividing America

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparked anger on Wednesday after she accused CNN president Jeff Zucker of dividing America.
Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump called for Americans to “come together in peace and harmony” after authorities seized suspicious packages containing “potential explosive devices” that were sent to CNN and the homes and offices of leading Democrats, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Zucker issued a combative response to Trump’s appeal:
Sanders fired back with a tweet, in which she accused Zucker of ignoring Trump’s call and instead choosing to “attack and divide” the country:
Sanders’ response did not go over well on Twitter, where people accused her of hypocrisy, suggested she send the same message to the president and reminded her of all the times Trump has attempted to incite violence: