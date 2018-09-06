Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Stop Bugging Me About The New York Times' Trump Op-Ed

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a tiny request: Please stop asking her about that pesky little New York Times op-ed written by an anonymous White House official.

The White House press secretary’s job is to answer questions from the press and, yes, spin them in ways that make her boss, President Donald Trump, happy. It’s not an easy job, considering Trump’s impulsive personality and unpredictable behavior, and this particular news story seems to have really put her on edge.

On Thursday, Sanders tweeted a message addressed to all the people “asking for the identity of the anonymous coward” (basically, everyone).

Yes, the tone was prickly enough to make a cactus jealous ― and yes, it basically urged people to harass the New York Times opinion desk.

For those of you asking for the identity of the anonymous coward: pic.twitter.com/RpWYPHa6To — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 6, 2018

Sanders may not want to respond to media inquiries about the op-ed, and she probably won’t address some of the questions posed by Twitter users either.

How do you even look yourself in the mirror? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 6, 2018

This is your govt account...you do know that you're not supposed to do this on your govt account right sweetie? I know, rules are hard to follow. — Katherine K Hrithik Roshan Fan #vetsresist (@KatherineK221) September 6, 2018

Isn’t that ironic? Wasn’t she just complaining and pretending her feelings were hurt when she was “harassed” at a restaurant? She thought that was so ugly now she is doing the same. Mmm sounds like “do as I say, not as I do” syndrome to me. — Just Me 🌊🌊🌊 (@happylife0911) September 6, 2018

One person had a question more geared to The New York Times.

Would a @nytimes reporter please publish the cell phone number of Mrs. Sanders so that the public (who pays her salary) may call and voice our opinion on this topic? — Kelly Thordsen (@KellyMargaritaT) September 6, 2018

Others offered Sanders a little helpful advice.

Hi Sarah, thank you so much for posting this, it's an actual violation of the law and a wonderful reminder that you're willfully complicit in every felony and horror of this regime. — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 6, 2018

A government official inciting the public to flood the phones of a private corporation & media outlet with harassing calls--openly interfering with its work--is a violation of the prohibition on "Misuse of Position" in 5 CFR 2635.702. Oh, the 1st Amendment is kinda relevant too. — Candace G-G (@cangia48) September 6, 2018

One person had a theory why Sanders was so combative.

Another reminisced about the days when things were simpler, so much simpler.

Remember when trump used the name John Barron to call in “anonymous” stories about himself? LOLZ. Good times. 😂😂😂 — Ryan Graney (@RyanEGraney) September 6, 2018

One woman was ready to follow Sanders’ suggestion.

Thank you Sarah, I will give them a call and thank them for printing such an important letter, confirming what everyone already knew. I will also give them a heads-up that you are as amoral as your boss, but I think they already know. — GrumpyGrannie (@grumpy_grannie) September 6, 2018