Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wants To Be Remembered For Being 'Transparent And Honest'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders hopes to be remembered for being “transparent and honest” when her tenure as White House press secretary comes to an end.

As HuffPost has reported previously, Sanders has a well-documented history of giving false and misleading information to the press.

Politifact currently cites five times when Sanders has given objectively false information.

What does @PressSec hope her legacy will be? She responds that she wants to be remembered as being "transparent and honest" in her role. — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) December 11, 2018

Speaking to Politico’s Eliana Johnson about what she wanted her legacy to be, Sanders said she hoped it would include turning up every day and doing “the very best job that I could to put forward the president’s message.”

“To do the best job that I could do to answer questions, to be transparent and honest throughout that process,” she said at the sixth annual Women Rule Summit. “And do everything I could to make America a little better that day than it was the day before.”

Sanders also defended the president’s attitude toward female reporters, which has included insulting their intelligence and accusing them of asking “stupid” questions.

🗣@Elianayjohnson: "The president has had some contentious interactions with some of my female colleagues…do you think that's appropriate?"



✊🗣@PressSec: "The president's had an equal number of contentious conversations with your male colleagues."



pic.twitter.com/91Zlz2gelS — 💛ᏞᏆᎡᏆ 🎵💖🎵ᏙᎬᏞᎪ💛🦀♋️{🌟}ħσℓđfåѕтᵂᵂᴳ1ᵂᴳᴬ (@My2CentsGritXO) December 11, 2018

When asked by Johnson whether she believed Trump’s behavior was appropriate, Sanders said it was all about equality.

“The president is not ― is certainly not singling out women,” Sanders said. “And, frankly, I think it is actually a detriment when we do that. I think by asking am I upset because he called out a female reporter, absolutely not. Women wanted to be treated equally, and we have a president that certainly does that. He is not going to hold back.”