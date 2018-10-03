Sarah Sanders Defends Trump's Christine Blasey Ford Comments, Twitter Users Flip

You’d think there would be little one could say to defend President Donald Trump’s mocking of Christine Blasey Ford at his Tuesday night rally in Mississippi.
That didn’t stop White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from trying on Wednesday.
She made her effort at a White House press briefing responding to a question from Fox News correspondent John Roberts. Trump at his rally derided Ford over some details concerning her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, and Roberts asked why the president felt compelled to do so.
“The president was stating facts,” Sanders responded. “He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold the position on the Supreme Court.”
Considering Sanders’ willingness to often make outrageous claims to defend Trump, it’s no surprise that many Twitter users weren’t happy that the press secretary had just created a new anti-media meme a la “fake news” or “alternative facts.”
Not surprisingly, a Twitter fact-check of Ford’s testimony by NBC News showed little of what Trump claimed about her remarks was accurate.
Finally, one tweet seemed to sum up the matter.