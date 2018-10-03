Sarah Sanders Defends Trump's Christine Blasey Ford Comments, Twitter Users Flip

You’d think there would be little one could say to defend President Donald Trump’s mocking of Christine Blasey Ford at his Tuesday night rally in Mississippi.

That didn’t stop White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from trying on Wednesday.

She made her effort at a White House press briefing responding to a question from Fox News correspondent John Roberts. Trump at his rally derided Ford over some details concerning her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, and Roberts asked why the president felt compelled to do so.

“The president was stating facts,” Sanders responded. “He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony (last week to a Senate committee) and the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold the position on the Supreme Court.”

Considering Sanders’ willingness to often make outrageous claims to defend Trump, it’s no surprise that many Twitter users weren’t happy that the press secretary had just created a new anti-media meme a la “fake news” or “alternative facts.”

@PressSec @SarahHuckabee So you think the president mocking Dr Ford was “just stating the facts”? SHAME on you as a woman. — Ann Byer (@annbye) October 3, 2018

@PressSec @SenatorCollins @lisamurkowski @JeffFlake @amyklobuchar 1/Sarah,your version of “the facts” is dubious *Trump was mocking Dr Ford.He was not just stating facts *He was not pointing out inconsistencies; she knew when & that she was upstairs — Donna L Hilton (@donnalhilton646) October 3, 2018

Sarah, he wasn't "stating the facts;" he was MOCKING THE FACTS!!

You're losing what short and frayed strings of relevance you may have had...you're now a silly joke in pearls. — Sarah🌊 (@Sarah_SKG_1983) October 3, 2018

Sarah Sanders @PressSec of course says “the President was just stating the facts” when Trump said the only thing Dr. Ford remembers is that “she had one beer”.



Not true.



Dr. Ford also remembers Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulting her. — SM (@sensiblemiddle) October 3, 2018

She said trump was just stating the facts when he mocked the lady....it was a compelling story but poor Bart should just have his will and way because he made good grades n school. Now folks can dress it up how they like but that is what THEY r trying 2 say. — Adriane Strother (@a123buckle) October 3, 2018

Not surprisingly, a Twitter fact-check of Ford’s testimony by NBC News showed little of what Trump claimed about her remarks was accurate.

Sanders said the president was “stating facts” from Dr. Ford’s testimony.



But he wasn’t. Here’s how it lines up, courtesy @mmurraypolitics —> pic.twitter.com/WJgYBlAWDs — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 3, 2018

Finally, one tweet seemed to sum up the matter.