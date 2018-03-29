This could get awkward.

Nixon last week announced she would oppose Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo in a September primary, prompting quick and enthusiastic reactions from “SATC” castmates Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch).

But in a statement Wednesday to the New York Post’s Page Six, Parker didn’t appear on board ― at least yet.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls,” she said through a spokeswoman. “I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker, left, weighed in on Cynthia Nixon's gubernatorial bid

Another costar, Kim Cattrall (Samantha), didn’t appear ready to join Team Nixon either, saying last week: “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.”

According to People, Nixon said all three of her former costars in “SATC’s” fictional quartet of women have “expressed love, support and excitement” about her political aspirations.

But Parker’s lukewarm words didn’t quite indicate that.