Sarah Jessica Parker Says Cynthia Nixon Has Her Vote For New York Governor

Sarah Jessica Parker has officially endorsed her “Sex and the City” co-star and longtime friend Cynthia Nixon in the New York gubernatorial race.
Parker called Nixon “a mother, an activist, an advocate, a fighter, a NY’er, a dear friend” in an impassioned Instagram post on Thursday morning.
Parker famously played Carrie Bradshaw opposite Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes in the HBO dramedy, in which the two were BFFs. Art is now imitating life, with the two supporting each other in the real world as Nixon faces off against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in the state’s primary election, set for September.
Previously, Parker’s support of Nixon appeared extremely vague. The New York Post’s Page Six published a statement on Wednesday in which Parker said, “Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”
Most of the primary members of the “Sex and the City” cast have shown their support for Nixon. Kristin Davis, Willie Garson, David Eigenberg and Lynn Cohen have all sent their well-wishes or issued public endorsements on social media.
Kim Cattrall’s response to Nixon’s campaign has been the most ambiguous:
Parker and Cattrall have recently been involved in an ongoing feud, though Nixon seems to have had no part of it. Whether or not Cattrall will change her stance remains to be seen.