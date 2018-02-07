Sarah Jessica Parker Sends Condolences To Kim Cattrall After Brother Dies

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx,” Parker wrote on Cattrall’s Instagram post that confirmed her 55-year-old brother Chris had been found dead in Canada.

Another of the “SATC” quartet, Cynthia Nixon, 51, also commented: “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”

Cattrall posted thanks Tuesday on Twitter.

But the public show of support may not erase the bad blood that seemed to emerge over Cattrall’s decision to reject a third “Sex And The City” movie, which basically scrapped the project. Cattrall told Piers Morgan in October that Parker “could have been nicer about it.”

“I don’t know what her issue is,” Cattrall said. Parker said last week she was “heartbroken” by the remarks.

“It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives,” Parker said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” recently. “I’m hoping that that sort of eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken.”

Here’s to happier times.