Sarah Palin Slams 'Evil, Sick' Sacha Baron Cohen After Being Duped Into Interview

Former Fox News pundit and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin confirmed on Tuesday that she was duped into an interview with a disguised Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming TV show.

Responding to a tweet from commentator Matt Drudge that the “Borat” creator had “finked” various public figures, Palin wrote, “I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Palin said Baron Cohen was heavily disguised as a disabled veteran, and that she and her daughter flew across the country for an interview that was billed as a “legit Showtime historical documentary.”

She said she sat for a long “interview” before removing her mic and leaving the set because she’d had enough. Palin added that Baron Cohen’s team intentionally dropped her and her daughter off at the wrong Washington, D.C., airport, “knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska.”

The former vice presidential candidate called on Baron Cohen to donate all proceeds from his new show to charities supporting veterans.

“Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country,” Palin wrote.

Baron Cohen’s upcoming TV show “Who Is America?” is set to debut on July 15. Details are scarce, but the comedian did release a teaser on Sunday showing a clip of former Vice President Dick Cheney signing a “waterboard kit” at the request of someone off-camera who sounded a lot like Baron Cohen in character.