Sarah Paulson Is Unapologetic About 32-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Holland Taylor

Quite frankly, Sarah Paulson, 43, doesn’t care what you think about her relationship with her 75-year-old girlfriend, Holland Taylor.

“If anyone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem. I’m doing just fine,” Paulson told Modern Luxury in its June issue, as excerpted by People.

She also described to the magazine how the two, who revealed they were a couple in 2015, began dating.

Paulson said that she met Taylor at a dinner party about a decade ago, and although the “Ocean’s 8” star was dating someone else at the time, she thought Taylor was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen.”

A few years later, the two apparently crossed paths and decided to follow each other on Twitter. They eventually slid into each other’s DMs and the rest is history — some of which has been documented in the women’s public declarations of their love for one another online.

Paulson has always seemed absolutely enamored with Taylor, who has had memorable roles in “Two and a Half Men” and “Legally Blonde.”