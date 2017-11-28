Sarah Sanders Gleeful That CNN Won't Be A Guest At White House Christmas Party

CNN has decided its reporters will not be guests at the annual White House Christmas party as the network continues to feud with the Trump administration.
“In light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN, we do not feel it is appropriate to celebrate with him as his invited guests. We will send a White House reporting team to the event and report on it if news warrants,” a CNN spokesperson told HuffPost.
When White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got wind of CNN’s decision, she could hardly contain her excitement.
“Christmas comes early!” she tweeted, sharing a link to the article on Politico.
The event is scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon, according to Politico, and generally offers reporters an opportunity to mingle with members of the administration in a casual setting.
CNN’s decision highlights growing tension between President Donald Trump and certain media outlets he derisively labels “fake news.”
On Saturday, Trump tweeted, without evidence, that CNN was a “major source of (Fake) news.”
The network responded on Twitter, saying:
CNN anchor Jake Tapper also responded to the president’s tweet by highlighting network reporters who cover sensitive and life-threatening situations around the globe:
That didn’t stop Trump. On Monday, he tweeted that CNN should be in the running to win a “FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”
In tweets containing several inaccuracies, the president has also accused The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC and other outlets of publishing false or misleading articles.