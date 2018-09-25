White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, is getting a raw deal ― and is willing to ignore history to support her case.
Sanders appeared on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday to lobby for the Senate to vote on Kavanaugh, who has become embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct. Sanders claimed that previous nominees didn’t have a problem getting votes shortly after their hearings.
“The president wants this process to come to a vote because that’s what’s supposed to happen,” she said. “In every single one of these instances where someone is nominated, they go before, they have a hearing and then the senators vote on it.”
Of course, Sanders’ lament ignores the fact that Republicans denied a hearing and a vote to President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland in 2016. The GOP’s argument at the time was that since Obama only had one year left in office, the next president had a right to fill the court seat.
Twitter users, including at least one Libertarian congressional candidate, were happy to jog Sanders’ memory: