The second daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama spent some time with the rappers Cardi B and Offset over the weekend at Washington’s Broccoli City Festival.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Offset, her fiancee and member of the band Migos, headlined the music event ― which, yes, is actually called the Broccoli City Festival ― and they apparently spent some downtime backstage with Sasha Obama.

How did this trio get together? We have no idea, but 16-year-old Sasha looks like she’s been part of the gang for ages.

People on Twitter were shook about the hangout, Sasha growing up, and everything in between:

This photo of Sasha Obama, Cardi B and Offset is Dr. King’s dream being fulfilled. This week will be great. pic.twitter.com/G8WCO7ULId — Timothy Perry (@timpperry91) April 29, 2018

Sasha looks so grown and gorgeous ... pic.twitter.com/9gNqbWmaRM — Lillith Kimothy 👑 (@bluefursquad) April 29, 2018

Absolutely gorgeous. Everyone looks so happy — Jess (@sugarclt) April 29, 2018

Can Sasha Obama get on Instagram now? pic.twitter.com/04fH8DKsDN — carmichael (@JaayCarmichael) April 29, 2018

Sasha Obama is literally the coolest person that has ever lived. https://t.co/pvs9TXanl6 — Nkathizzles (@Nkatha_Kithinji) April 30, 2018

offcially have a new fav obama https://t.co/i2mWz0UrC9 — Rye Dawg Millionaire (@ryedawg85) April 30, 2018

Sasha Obama is definitely the Obama who has been writing down everything they been saying about her Pops & she's gonna want all the smoke when she's old enough. She's gonna be President in like 30 years. https://t.co/7zhXeSSo3i — 🇪🇨 J.A.M.🇪🇨 (@MrAcosta89) April 29, 2018

i didn't know i needed to see this https://t.co/dk5mnifuxn — Hana Coon (@Hana_Coon) April 30, 2018

2 months later song drops by Sasha Obama https://t.co/DIpqmwehkz — riches. (@blackyezus) April 29, 2018

We can barely contain ourselves.