The second daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama spent some time with the rappers Cardi B and Offset over the weekend at Washington’s Broccoli City Festival.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Offset, her fiancee and member of the band Migos, headlined the music event ― which, yes, is actually called the Broccoli City Festival ― and they apparently spent some downtime backstage with Sasha Obama.
How did this trio get together? We have no idea, but 16-year-old Sasha looks like she’s been part of the gang for ages.
People on Twitter were shook about the hangout, Sasha growing up, and everything in between:
We can barely contain ourselves.
As for Cardi B, the Broccoli City performance was a big deal for her, as it was her last tour appearance before she’s scheduled to give birth.