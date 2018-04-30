ENTERTAINMENT
Sasha Obama Hanging Out With Cardi B And Offset At A Festival Is A Vibe

"Officially have a new fave Obama."
By Jenna Amatulli

The second daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama spent some time with the rappers Cardi B and Offset over the weekend at Washington’s Broccoli City Festival. 

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Offset, her fiancee and member of the band Migos, headlined the music event ― which, yes, is actually called the Broccoli City Festival ― and they apparently spent some downtime backstage with Sasha Obama. 

How did this trio get together? We have no idea, but 16-year-old Sasha looks like she’s been part of the gang for ages.

People on Twitter were shook about the hangout, Sasha growing up, and everything in between: 

We can barely contain ourselves.

As for Cardi B, the Broccoli City performance was a big deal for her, as it was her last tour appearance before she’s scheduled to give birth

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
