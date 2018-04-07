Fatalities Reported In Crash Of Canadian Junior Hockey Team Bus

A bus carrying a Canadian junior hockey team in the province of Saskatchewan crashed with a semi-trailer on Friday evening, causing multiple fatalities and injuries.

The Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club was 18 miles north of Tisdale (about 170 miles north of Regina) and on its way to a game against the Nipawin Hawks at the time of the crash, according to the Candian Broadcasting Corp.

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said that the semi collided with the Broncos’ bus in a T-bone collision, according to the Canadian Press. “It’s a horrible accident, my God,” Opp told the news agency. “It’s very, very bad.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed to local news agencies that there were fatalities, but it was not clear how many people had died and how many were hurt.

Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said in a tweet that the crash was “truly devastating,” adding that first responders were on the scene “doing everything possible to help.”

The Broncos are a part of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. According to the team roster, most players are 20 or younger.

The Humboldt Hawks announced about 6 p.m. that their game against the Broncos was canceled due to a crash. Humboldt is a small town east of Saskatoon, with a population of about 5,869, according to the latest census data.

“I’m in shock as much as anyone,” Broncos President Kevin Garinger told CBC. “We are just in utter disbelief and shock at the loss that’s fallen upon us.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to the team and their families and friends.

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018