'SNL's' 'Welcome To Hell' Skit On Sexual Harassment Is The Anthem We Need

The women of “Saturday Night Live” hit back at the widespread news of sexual harassment allegations with a “Welcome to Hell” skit to remind us that none of these allegations ― as shocking as they may be ― is actually anything new.

“Hey there, boys, we know the last couple months have been insane,” Cecily Strong says while referring to the reports of rape, harassment and other misconduct against high-profile men since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

“All of these big, cool, powerful guys are turning out to be, what’s the word, habitual predators,” Aidy Bryant adds. “And it’s like, dang, is this the world now?”

That’s when Strong breaks the news to anyone still living under a rock: “This been the damn world.”

"Saturday Night Live"/NBC The women of "SNL" tackle sexual harassment in a "Welcome to Hell" music video.

Despite the whimsical Katy Perry look, with floating cherries, clouds and giant lollipops, the video didn’t sugarcoat the growing list of issues women face ― and have faced for centuries.

Flashbacks included scenes of women’s suffrage, witch burning and a male-dominated workplace reminiscent of the TV show “Mad Men.”

Leslie Jones also stepped in to remind everyone that “it’s like a million times worse for a woman of color.”

“Now ‘House of Cards’ is ruined, and that really sucks. Well here’s a list of stuff that’s ruined for us,” actress Saoirse Ronan says before they tick through a list that includes parking, walking, Uber, ponytails, bathrobes, nighttime, drinking, hotels and vans.

Viewers quickly took to social media to applaud the women’s work, with several calling it the anthem we need right now.

I AM GOING TO PLAY WELCOME TO HELL FOR EVERY GUY I MEET THAT COMPLAINS ABOUT HOW "FEMINAZIS" ARE RUINING EVERYTHING #SNL — crayola™ (@fakedannydevito) December 3, 2017

OMG “Welcome to Hell”

I needed this!!

Thank God for #SNL — Peg Phillips 🏳️‍🌈 (@PegPhillipsCPA) December 3, 2017

#SNL's "Welcome to Hell" music video is the anthem of 2017. pic.twitter.com/yRO79S8Z3g — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) December 3, 2017

omg "Welcome to Hell" is the anthem we all need right now. #SNL — Tatum Tollner (@TatumTollner) December 3, 2017

“Welcome to Hell” is the women’s anthem we need right now.



(And every year since the beginning of time.) pic.twitter.com/MYxkJ1iM8Y — MelanieEnglishMedina (@BrooklynMelanie) December 3, 2017

"You do realize it’s 10x worse for a woman of color right?" Welcome to hell #snl pic.twitter.com/peIA5FeU58 — Courtney (@KcirdnekC) December 3, 2017

I was all about this "Welcome to Hell" video, and then Leslie Jones showed up to say it's literally even worse if you're a WOC and it got even better. #SNL — CRT (@StoryofEverest) December 3, 2017