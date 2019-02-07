They also at one point claimed the assailants were “rogue” killers. The kingdom eventually said the killing was likely “premeditated.” The evolving explanations sparked speculation of a cover-up.

President Donald Trump initially accepted the Saudi denials but later said the killing “was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups.”

Nonetheless, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Mohammed, as well as with Saudi King Salman, in January and said he expected that the kingdom would hold the responsible parties accountable.

“We spoke about the accountability and the expectations that we have,” Pompeo told reporters after visiting Riyadh. “The Saudis are friends, and when friends have conversations, you tell them what your expectations are.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new intelligence.