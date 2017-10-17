The Scaramucci Post Just Tweeted The Most Outrageous Poll About The Holocaust

Anthony Scaramucci’s new media organization is sparking outrage for a poll question asking readers how many Jews they thought had been murdered during the Holocaust.
Tweeters accused The Scaramucci Post, which President Donald Trump’s former communications director launched in September, of pandering to Holocaust deniers by asking its 24,000-plus Twitter followers this question on Tuesday morning:
Around 6 millions Jews were systematically murdered during the genocide instigated under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany before and during World War II.
But The Scaramucci Post question appears to suggest with its multiple-choice options that the total number of Jews killed may have been fewer then 1 million.
Here’s how the first 4,577 respondents voted:
The poll question was taken down after around 90 minutes.
The Scaramucci Post’s Twitter account, according to its bio page, is run by hedge fund manager Lance Laifer. A subsequent tweet on Tuesday said that Laifer was behind the Holocaust question, and that Scaramucci was not aware of it.
That failed to dampen the outrage expressed by tweeters:
