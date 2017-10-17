POLITICS
10/17/2017 09:38 am ET

The Scaramucci Post Just Tweeted The Most Outrageous Poll About The Holocaust

"Do not make light of that evil and loss."

By Lee Moran

Anthony Scaramucci’s new media organization is sparking outrage for a poll question asking readers how many Jews they thought had been murdered during the Holocaust.

Tweeters accused The Scaramucci Post, which President Donald Trump’s former communications director launched in September, of pandering to Holocaust deniers by asking its 24,000-plus Twitter followers this question on Tuesday morning:

Twitter

Around 6 millions Jews were systematically murdered during the genocide instigated under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany before and during World War II.

But The Scaramucci Post question appears to suggest with its multiple-choice options that the total number of Jews killed may have been fewer then 1 million.

Here’s how the first 4,577 respondents voted:

Twitter

The poll question was taken down after around 90 minutes.

The Scaramucci Post’s Twitter account, according to its bio page, is run by hedge fund manager Lance Laifer. A subsequent tweet on Tuesday said that Laifer was behind the Holocaust question, and that Scaramucci was not aware of it.

That failed to dampen the outrage expressed by tweeters:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News International News Racism Anthony Scaramucci The Holocaust
The Scaramucci Post Just Tweeted The Most Outrageous Poll About The Holocaust

CONVERSATIONS