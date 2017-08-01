Scaramucci Weighs In On 'Dancing With The Stars' Rumors

TMZ approached “The Mooch” and asked if he said goodbye to President Donald Trump before leaving the White House. Scaramucci declined to answer, but he did answer ― quite possibly ― the best question he’s ever been given: Would he participate on “Dancing With The Stars”, if given the chance?

(Rumors have been swirling that he and his predecessor, Sean Spicer, would be poached for the show.)

“I don’t know how to dance,” Scaramucci said.

Sadly, it seems we may never get to see “Scaramooch” do the fandango.

Scaramucci was also asked what advice he’d like to impart on his replacement. He responded that it wasn’t “appropriate for him to comment.”

“I want Chief of Staff Kelly to have an unbelievable opportunity inside the White House,” Scaramucci said.