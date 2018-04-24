Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Make Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

ScarJost is alive and well.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night not only managed to gather every superhero in the universe, but also Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. The actress and the “Saturday Night Live” star made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the event after nearly a year of dating.

Johansson, who reprises her Black Widow role in the latest “Avengers” movie, wore a silver metallic Erdem gown adorned with pearl accents with Jimmy Choo shoes and Messika jewelry. Jost opted for a black suit.

“I’m just excited to share this experience with him because I’m so excited to see the film. I haven’t seen it before!” Johansson told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

The two were first spotted together in May 2017 when they were seen kissing at the after-party for the late-night sketch show’s season finale. Months later, they confirmed the romance as they attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York.

Johansson announced her separation from French journalist Romain Dauriac in January of 2017. The couple share a 3-year-old daughter named Rose.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Ahead of the red carpet, the actress stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote the superhero flick ― and also note that her Black Widow character is set to get a solo film of her own.

But the talk show host was, of course, more interested in her love life when she asked her to choose between Jost and his Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che.

“No, it’s not that hard to pick,” Johansson said with a smile. “I guess I’m a Colin fan, I have to say.”

When Ellen showed her a throwback photo of Jost with a full-on beard, however, she seemed genuinely shocked about her beau’s former look.

“I can’t say that that’s an image that I’ll ever forget,” she said. “I mean, I can’t unsee it now. Oh my God, it is. Wow.”

Jost himself was a tad more effusive when asked about his relationship at the Emmy Awards in September.