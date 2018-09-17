Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Canoodle At The 2018 Emmy Awards

Live from Los Angeles, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are enjoying their Monday night at the Emmys!
On the 2018 Emmy Awards’ red carpet, host Jost was arm-in-arm with girlfriend Johansson and the couple appeared very much in love.
The duo have been romantically linked since May 2017, but nothing was revealed officially until this year. They had their first foray on a red carpet together at the “Avengers: Infinity War″ premiere in April. Jost called Johansson his girlfriend for the first time publicly in May during a segment of Weekend Update on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson appeared as Ivanka Trump in the cold open of the same episode.
People have been obsessed with the couple ever since, with their appearance at the Emmys this year being no exception. Here’s what people have been saying: