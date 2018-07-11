Watch These Trans Men 'Audition' For Scarlett Johansson's Roles

The decision to cast Scarlett Johansson as a transgender man in the mob drama “Rub & Tug” raised a fair share of eyebrows and angered many in the trans community last week.

In the parody video above, however, a group of transgender male performers offer a cheekier take on the controversy by turning the tables and “auditioning” for some of Johansson’s best-known movie roles.

At the clip’s conclusion, Schofield lands the part of Samantha in “Her,” but ends up turning down the role when he finds out it was written for a cisgender woman.

“I know that there are people who have lived this experience, who would bring a lot of authenticity to it,” he says, tongue planted firmly in cheek, “and I feel a little weird about taking that from them.”

Johansson has come under fire after it was announced she’d signed on to play Dante “Tex” Gill in “Rub & Tug,” which will be directed by Rupert Sanders. Though Gill’s gender identity has been described differently in various publications, most believe the real-life crime boss identified as transgender.

The actress addressed the controversy via a statement issued by her representative, who told Bustle, “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”