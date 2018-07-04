Scarlett Johansson's Decision To Play A Transgender Man Isn't Going Over Well

Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming movie already has fans talking ... and not in a good way.

The “Lost in Translation” actress has signed on to star in “Rub & Tug,” which is being billed as an “American Hustle”–like mob drama. Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film is based on the life of Dante “Tex” Gill (to be played by Johansson), who ran an empire of massage parlors in Pittsburgh’s underground sex industry in the 1970s.

While Gill’s gender identity has been described differently in various publications, most believe the crime boss identified as transgender. After news of Johansson’s casting broke Monday, many people expressed frustration on social media that a cisgender performer has once again been hired for a trans role.

“Look, I’ve really liked Scarlett Johansson in some of her films, but I think the actor playing a trans man should BE a trans man if at all possible,” one person tweeted, adding that the actress “seems to need to learn that not ALL roles belong to her.” Wrote another, “Scarlett Johansson fancies herself intellectual but she refuses to learn anything.”

Johansson addressed the controversy via a statement issued on Tuesday by her representative, who told Bustle, “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

The comment was a nod to the fact that those actors have won critical acclaim for portraying trans characters on television and film.

Her remark, however, didn’t go over so well.

Transgender rights advocate Ashlee Marie Preston questioned the decision to cast Johansson at a time when openly trans performers are winning raves on FX’s dance musical series “Pose.”

Scarlett Johansson’s sarcastic statement in response to transgender men and women educating her was deeply unnecessary. “Pose” creators & executive producers Ryan Murphy & Stephen Canals are showing y’all how it’s done. Stop being lazy and do better! 🗣👤https://t.co/tShpKsRDQe — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) July 4, 2018

Meanwhile, #OscarsSoWhite activist April Reign pointed out the fact that the film would be a reunion of sorts for Sanders and Johansson. He directed “Ghost in the Shell,” which sparked considerable controversy in 2017 because she played an Asian character in it.

Scarlett Johansson received considerable backlash for Ghost in the Shell, when she played a whitewashed Asian character. The movie tanked.



Undeterred, she has teamed up WITH THE SAME DIRECTOR to play a trans male character in Rub & Tug. When asked to comment, she said: pic.twitter.com/ftgGREncHa — April (@ReignOfApril) July 3, 2018

Discussing her “Ghost in the Shell” role, Johansson told Marie Claire last year, “I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person.”