Scenes From St. Louis: HuffPost's Listen to America Tour Kicks Off In Missouri

If you couldn't meet us in St. Louis, here's what happened.
HuffPost is driving across the country for our Listen to America road trip. We’ll be visiting 25 cities along the way.

We were in St. Louis earlier this week for the first stop on the “Listen to America: A HuffPost Road Trip” route. In addition to eating our respective body weights in barbecue, we talked to dozens of people about what it is they love about St. Louis and what makes the city so rich in culture.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

As the bus continues its trek onward, we wanted to share with you a snippet of what our time in St. Louis looked like.

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus can be seen with the Gateway Arch in the background in Illinois on Sept. 11 as "Listen to America: A HuffPost Road Trip" kicks off. The bus will visit more than 20 cities on our tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost and Peak XV Global Events complete preparations for the bus tour.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost staff in front of a mural at The Grove business district.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A nighttime walk down a St. Louis street.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost staff play pool at the HandleBar in St. Louis.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Reporter Jenna Amatulli rides a bike sculpture in front of the HandleBar.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Signs for The Grove business district cast a glow on St. Louis streets.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The iconic Gateway Arch.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The pods inside the Gateway Arch empty before another run to the top.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jolie Doggett sits in a pod headed to the top of the arch.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Tourists look out the windows at the top of the Gateway Arch.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A view of the city from the top of the arch.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The Mississippi River and Illinois can be seen from the top of the arch.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Harry Weber's statue of rock legend Chuck Berry, a St. Louis native, is in Delmar Loop across from Blueberry Hill.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen with her wife, Candy Feit, left, and strategy director Hillary Frey talk before the "Listen to America: A HuffPost Road Trip" kickoff event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen speaks to the crowd at the St. Louis stop.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rev. Starsky Wilson speaks with artist Robert Powell.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus stops at Kiener Plaza Park near the Gateway Arch.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost Editor-in-Chief Lydia Polgreen is interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Artist and educator Robert Powell, left, talks with Chris King, editorial director of the St. Louis American.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Dr. Donald Suggs, owner of the St. Louis American, speaks at the kickoff event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The tour bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Producer Will Tooke prepares to conduct an interview on the bus with David Wraith of Sex Positive St. Louis.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus at The Loop.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Reporter Jenna Amatulli uses the microphone to speak to passersby.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hip-hop artist Quizzy James and Lena Anderson check out a post card.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Reporter Jenna Amatulli, left and "Noskov at Night" radio host Vladimir Noskov listen to Jeremiah Long.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost Tour bus outside The Royale restaurant and bar in South City St. Louis.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    At The Royale before the "Three Years After Ferguson: Seeking Solutions in St. Louis" event.

