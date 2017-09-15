Scenes From St. Louis: HuffPost's Listen to America Tour Kicks Off In Missouri

HuffPost is driving across the country for our Listen to America road trip. We’ll be visiting 25 cities along the way.

We were in St. Louis earlier this week for the first stop on the “Listen to America: A HuffPost Road Trip” route. In addition to eating our respective body weights in barbecue, we talked to dozens of people about what it is they love about St. Louis and what makes the city so rich in culture.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

As the bus continues its trek onward, we wanted to share with you a snippet of what our time in St. Louis looked like.