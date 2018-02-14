We're Averaging One School Shooting Every 60 Hours In 2018

A reported shooting at a South Florida high school on Wednesday marks the country’s 18th school shooting of 2018, just 45 days into the year.

That’s an average of one school shooting every 60 hours thus far in 2018, more than double the number of school shootings recorded in any of the previous three years in that same period. Those numbers are according to data compiled by the gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety, which defines a school shooting as any time a firearm is discharged on or around a campus.

Details are still emerging about what happened during Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, but as of 6:30 pm., at least 15 people had been reported dead.

Sun Sentinel via Getty Images Students embrace after being released from a lockdown during Wednesday's shooting.

Some three months later, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had little new information on that subject.

“The president believes that all Americans deserve to be safe in their schools and in their communities,” Sanders said after a deadly school shooting in Kentucky last month. “We’ve tried to crack down on crime throughout the country.”

Meanwhile, Congress is still looking into loosening some gun control restrictions.

Here are the details from the 17 other school shootings in 2018:

Feb. 8: The Metropolitan High School in New York City

A gunshot was fired in the Bronx school and left a bullet hole in a classroom floor but caused no injuries. Police took a 17-year-old into custody.

Feb. 5: Harmony Learning Center in Maplewood, Minnesota

A third-grader discharged a police officer’s holstered gun while participating in a group activity at the K-12 school. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 5: Oxon Hill High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland

A student was shot outside the school in an apparent robbery attempt and hospitalized for several hours. Police charged two other teenagers with attempted murder.

Feb. 1: Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles

Two middle school students sustained injuries after they were shot in a classroom. Police took a 12-year-old girl into custody in connection with the shooting.

Jan. 31: Lincoln High School in Philadelphia

A 32-year-old man died after being shot twice in the leg outside the high school during after a brawl broke out during a school basketball game.

Jan. 26: Dearborn High School in Dearborn, Michigan

Someone fired shots from a car at the school’s parking lot during a basketball game, but no one was injured.

Jan. 25: Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama

A 16-year-old student fired multiple shots at another student after a verbal disagreement. No one was injured.

Jan. 23: Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky

A 15-year-old boy opened fire inside the school, killing two and injuring 16.

Jan. 22: NET Charter High School in New Orleans

Someone driving by the school fired on a group of students in the parking lot. One boy was injured.

Jan. 22: Italy High School in Italy, Texas

A 16-year-old boy shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria. He was arrested and she was airlifted to a hospital, where she was later reported to be “in good spirits.”

Jan. 20: Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Following an argument, a 21-year-old Winston-Salem University student was shot and killed during a sorority event at Wake Forest University.

Jan. 15: Wiley College in Marshall, Texas

Two people in a car exchanged gunfire with a person in a dormitory parking lot. No one was injured, but a bullet was fired into a dorm room with three female students inside.

Jan. 10: Coronado Elementary School in Sierra Vista, Arizona

A 14-year-old died in a school bathroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jan. 10: Grayson College in Denison, Texas

A student confused a training weapon with a real one and fired a bullet through a classroom wall. No students were injured.

Jan. 10: California State University in San Bernardino, California

At least one shot was fired, shattering a classroom window. No students were injured. Jan. 4: New Start High School in Seattle

Two shots were fired at the school from outside the building. No students were injured.

Jan. 3: East Olive Elementary School in St. John, Michigan

A man standing in the school’s parking lot called 911 saying he was suicidal. He spoke with a county official for several hours on the phone, according to local media, but ultimately shot himself and died from a single gunshot wound.