Wade told HuffPost that she “decided at the beginning of this year” that she’d make one page an evening.

“In reality, I’ve made more than that, because sometimes there are just too many awesome people, and it would be too much of an injustice not to get their stories out, ASAP,” she told HuffPost.

As a female Ph.D. student, Wade realized she was a minority in her program ― a feeling that became the catalyst for her speaking out at school and encouraging younger women to get involved in science, technology, engineering or math. Wade became particularly fixated on revising the messaging surrounding women in science.

For example, “9 percent is not enough” is a tagline of a 2016 campaign by the Institution of Engineering and Technology. “If I heard something was only 9 percent of girls when I was at school I would’ve been, ‘Like, no,’” Wade told The Guardian.

Additionally, Wade noticed that many of the initiatives designed to boost women’s participation, at least in the U.K., have “little or no evaluation as to whether the projects had achieved their aims.”

“There’s so much energy, enthusiasm and money going into all these initiatives to get girls into science,” Wade told the publication. “Absolutely none of them is evidence-based and none of them work. It’s so unscientific, that’s what really surprises me.”

Wade came to Wikipedia after analyzing what was most effective by speaking to parents and teachers. Upon seeing how far-reaching the scientific stock images she uploaded on to Wikimedia Commons were, she began making pages specifically for female scientists.

She now shares what pages she’s made on Twitter with their bios and the hashtag, ”#WomenInSTEM.”