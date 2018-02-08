Scott Baio Facing New Allegations From Another 'Charles In Charge' Costar

A second cast member of the 1980s sitcom “Charles in Charge” has accused actor Scott Baio of abusive behavior.

“I received regular verbal attacks, mental abuse and I also suffered a physical assault at the hands of Scott Baio,” actor Alexander Polinsky, who played Adam Powell on the sitcom, said in a statement to “The Talk.”

Polinsky also said he witnessed Baio “acting inappropriately” toward Nicole Eggert, who has accused the actor of sexually abusing her when she was a minor.

Baio denied Eggert’s allegations, described the set as a “picnic” and said he was never alone with her at work.

However, in his statement, Polinsky said:

“Working on the set of ‘Charles in Charge’ from age 11 to 15 was no picnic. It was a toxic environment. I witnessed Scott Baio acting inappropriately towards Nicole Eggert during my first year of working on the show. I walked in on them together behind the set. Nicole was on Scott’s lap and he did not appreciate my intrusion. He yelled at me and called me various homophobic slurs.”

Baio, who admitted to having sex with Eggert when she was past the age of 18, has not yet responded to the new allegations.

Eggert said on “The Talk” that Polinsky joined her when she filed a police report against Baio on Tuesday and filed a report of his own. She said that she would have been 14 during Polinsky’s first year on the show when he walked in on her with Baio.

Eggert also claimed 10 witnesses have made statements in support.

“I want him to admit it,” she said. “The sooner you come clean, the sooner it goes away and you can move on with your life.”