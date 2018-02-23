The Best Meme Of The Winter Olympics Belongs To Scott Moir

Just give Scott Moir another gold medal already.
The Canadian ice dancer and his partner, Tessa Virtue, secured the top spot on the podium in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday to become the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.
Then, on Thursday, Moir made headlines again with his epic cheering of Canada in the women’s hockey final against the U.S.
Canada may have lost the nail-biter of a match, but a meme of Moir’s beer-holding rant against the referee has gone down in Olympic history: