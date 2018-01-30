In 2016, Scott Pruitt Called Trump A Bully Who Would Abuse The Constitution

I really believe he would use a blunt instrument. [Obama] at least tries to nuance his unlawfulness...

Donald Trump has said many, many times they want... ‘I’ll do this, I’ll do that.’ And those things that he’s mentioned cannot be done. I think executive orders with Donald Trump would be a very blunt instrument with respect to the Constitution...

[If] Donald Trump is the nominee and eventually the president, he would take, I think, unapologetic steps to use executive power to confront Congress in a way that is truly unconstitutional...

I think he has tendencies that we see in emerging countries around the world, where he goes to the disaffected, those individuals, and says, ‘Look, you give me power and I will give voice to your concerns.’ And that’s a dangerous place to be. And rule of law today ― this president has done more to injure rule of law ― he owes President Nixon an apology with respect to the use of executive power. But President Obama, we don’t need to replace him with another individual ― as you said, our bully ― in the White House, to do what he’s done from the Republican side of things.”